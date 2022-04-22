The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph D. Spears, IV, 38, of the 8800 block of Aubrey Road was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Prescription drugs worth $100 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 200 block of Keystone Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.