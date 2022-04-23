The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Richard L. Brock, 36, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Barbara E. Hester, 33, of the 1200 block of Rosehill Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by deception.
• Douglas F. Vaughn, 37, of 2100 block of Mayfair Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cassandra Ann Stevens, 31, of the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Friday with driving under the influence, second-degree wanton endangerment and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.
