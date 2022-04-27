The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Erwin Lopez, 29, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Chastity R. Thorpe, 29, of the 2000 block of Scherm Road was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl).
• Two tool bags with tools and cash worth $1,000 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Woodbridge Trace.
• A Ford F-150 worth $7,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2300 block of West Second Street.
• A jewelry box and jewelry worth $2,000 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 700 Madison Avenue.
• Camera equipment worth $18,000 was reported stolen in a burglary reported April 14 from a rental storage facility in the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A sexual assault was reported Monday in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Nathan A. Russelburg, 32, of Hartford was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.