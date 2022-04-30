The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Roger L. Hodgson Jr., 29, of the 1500 block of West Fourth Street was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Lyndsey T. Atkinson, 28, of the 2800 block of Wimsatt Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Marcus A. Schwoeppe, 31, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun of undetermined
value was reported stolen Thursday
from a vehicle parked in the 700 block
of Salem Drive.
• A handgun worth $450 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Southeastern Parkway.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Shelly R. Shaffer, 49, of the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Destiny N. Cottrell, 28, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Aaron S. Hunt, 23, of the 900 block of Kentucky 1554 was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary.
