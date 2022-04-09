The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Akeel Mohamed Kalik, 23, of the 4300 block of Saddlebrooke Trail was charged Friday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding stop sign and failure to produce insurance card.
• Sarah Marie Everly, 31, of the 1100 block of East 17th Street was charged Friday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, speeding 20 m.p.h. over the speed limit and no tail lamps.
• A check of $8,000 was reported stolen Thursday in the 1800 block of Cherokee Drive.
• Cash of $1,200 was reported stolen Thursday at Dollar General, 1260 Carter Road.
• Jewelry and household goods valued at $2,035 were reported stolen Thursday in the 3500 block of Jefferson Street.
• Cody L. Fisher, 30, no address, was charged Friday for second-degree burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Noah A. Leach, 21, of the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Friday for theft by unlawful taking of vehicle parts of more than $1,000.
• Nathan A. Geil, 41, of the 100 block of Tennyson Drive was charged Friday for theft by failure to make required disposition of property of more than $1,000.
