The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jacob Lewis, 23, of the 3400 block of St. Ann Street was charged Monday with first-degree criminal abuse victim under 12 (conspiracy), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Krystal A. Fowler, 28, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Monday with first-degree criminal abuse victim under 12 (conspiracy).
• Amanda Ixmatlahu-Citlahaua, 28, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Monday with first-degree arson.
• Anthony Melidona, 40, of Alvaton was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Victoria Micaletti, 26, address unknown was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Uwezo Haruna, 29, of Bowling Green was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• A backpack worth $20 and a vehicle title worth $20 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street.
• A window sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage Friday at Aquatic Resource Center, 1602 West Seventh St.
• A rifle and ammunition worth $626 was reported stolen Friday from the 3400 block of Placid Place.
• A Chevrolet 1500 worth $5,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 3200 block of Wandering Lane.
• Windows sustained $8,000 in vandalism damage Friday at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 West Second St.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1400 block of Haynes Avenue.
• A Ford Fusion worth $2,500 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
• A Nissan Altima worth $5,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 3500 block of New Hartford Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael K. Laaser, 30, of the 4500 block of Marlboro Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A boat trailer worth $11,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 8800 block of Kentucky 2830.
• A Ford Fusion was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
• Two vehicles were broken into Saturday in the 1100 block and 800 block of Lyddane Bridge Road. Credit cards were reported stolen from one of the vehicles.
• Four vehicles were broken into Friday in the 5300 and 5400 blocks of Dee Acres Drive. Various items, including a firearm and jumper cables, were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5300 block of Dee Acres Drive.
• A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Friday from the 3200 block of Wandering Lane.
• A handgun and cash worth $830 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Tristan Levick, 20, of Lawton, Ohio, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Damian D. Morrow, 49, of the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
