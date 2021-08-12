The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Destiny J. Buchanan, 25, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police officer).
• Bryan D. Feldpausch, 41, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A Chevrolet Equinox worth $4,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 3300 block of Buckland Square.
• A BMW 323i worth $2,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.
• A GMC Yukon worth $8,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1500 block of Triplett Street.
• A television, DVD player and power trill worth $90 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A pond aerator worth $1,100 was reported stolen Tuesday from Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road.
• A portable generator worth $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from Fern Terra, 1414 West First St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wireless speaker worth $129 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 5500 block of Mulberry Place.
• Cash was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Northwood Drive. A second vehicle was broken into on the property, but nothing was taken.
Kentucky State Police
• Steven E. Watson, 54, of Utica was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (EMS/Fire/Rescue Squad).
