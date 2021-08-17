The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Carza Robinson, 39, of the 1700 block of Sioux Place was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Kevin G. Profit, 58, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Carey Epkins, 38, of the 3000 block of Wayside Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Mahlon M. Kirk, 28, of the 3900 block of Frederica Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Amber Boswell, 33, of the 800 block of West Fifth Street was charged Friday with receiving stolen property (firearm), promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sandy R. Thompson, 41, of the 1800 block of Calhoun Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $630 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2400 block of Palomino Place.
• Items were taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of West 11th Street. An inventory of items stolen was not available.
• Various prescription drugs worth $1,400 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1300 block of West Third Street.
• A handgun worth $594 and a backpack were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2200 block of Palomino Place. The backpack was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Bradley E. Coppage, 42, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Dell M. Taylor, 55, of the 3500 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Catalytic converters were reported stolen Sunday from Rudd’s Auto Sales, 6045 Todd Bridge Road.
• A mailbox sustained vandalism damage when it was hit with a baseball Saturday in the 7400 block of Kentucky 762.
• A window sustained vandalism damage Friday when a rock was thrown through it in the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive.
• A television, smartwatch, shoe rack, clothing and other items were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive.
