The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• Nicholas Rice, 30, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.

• A handgun worth

$500 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2400 block of Winning Colors Way.

• An automated stop

arm sustained $3,000 in

vandalism damage Tuesday in

the 500 block of West Second Street.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department

• Glendle W. Cain III, 29, of the 300 block of Silks Cove was charged Tuesday with tampering with physical evidence.

