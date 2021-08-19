The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nicholas Rice, 30, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• A handgun worth
$500 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2400 block of Winning Colors Way.
• An automated stop
arm sustained $3,000 in
vandalism damage Tuesday in
the 500 block of West Second Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Glendle W. Cain III, 29, of the 300 block of Silks Cove was charged Tuesday with tampering with physical evidence.
