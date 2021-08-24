The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry W. Bell, 56, address unknown was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Richard W. Alexander, 50, of the 3000 block of San Juan Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An ATM sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage Saturday at Chase Bank, 4610 Frederica St.
• A Ford F-250 worth $9,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 400 block of Locust Street.
• A Ford Explorer worth $4,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 300 block of Castlen Street.
• A Hyundai Accent worth $9,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1800 block of East 15th Street. The vehicle was recovered damaged.
• A cooler, four back packs, tools, a gym bag, credit and debit cards and fishing poles worth $1,530 were reported stolen in a Aug. 18 burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street.
• Electrical wiring and copper tubing worth $2,500 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Stableford Circle.
• A Duffle bag worth $20 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2000 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A motor vehicle license plate was reported stolen Friday from the 1100 block of East Fifth Street. The license plate was recovered. A storm door at the home also sustained $20 worth of damage in the incident.
• A rape was reported Sunday on Chesterfield Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Sunday on Baybrook Street. Reports say the victim was abused by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Courtney J. Mayer, 31, homeless was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Various items were reported stolen Sunday from a van parked in the 5400 block of Meadow Grove Drive.
• Coins and ammunition were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of Willow Brook Loop.
• A wall was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 6200 block of Brookstone Place.
• Cash was taken Friday from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Meadowhill Lane.
• Various items were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a storage building at Kentucky Dream Homes, 3615 Kentucky 144.
