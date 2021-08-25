The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marcus L. Olive, 38, of the 4100 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking in legend drugs and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree rape.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 2000 block of East 10th Street
