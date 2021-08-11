The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven C. Frey, 30, of the 700 block of Jed Place was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christina D. Guffey, 50, of Livermore was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremiah D. Harris, 44, of the 2900 block of McCalister Place, was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Joseph A. Horn, 32, of the 2100 block of Dickey Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shane W. Nash, 25, of the 2100 block of West Fifth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Three unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire Monday in the 300 block of Hale Avenue. No one was injured in the incident.
• A Ford Taurus worth $1,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen Monday from Floor Concepts Inc., 3100 New Hartford Road.
• A wallet and Social Security card worth $50 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Thompson Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jay W. Estes, 24, of Maceo was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy and promoting a minor in a sexual performance under age 16.
• Tools were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Kentucky 1554. A second vehicle was reported broken into, but nothing was taken.
• A purse, cash and credit cards were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Kentucky 279 South.
• Two harmonicas worth $1,050 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3600 block of War Admiral Loop.
• Tools worth $20 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
• Mail was reported stolen and destroyed Monday at a home in the 9100 block of Jack Hinton Road.
