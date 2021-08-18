The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerod H. Holcomb, 28, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jacob Wilkinson, 29, of the 1000 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sharlise G. Barakat, 51, homeless, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer).
• An International tractor-truck worth $10,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1900 block of Ragu Drive. The vehicle was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William E. Adkins, 48, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree stalking.
• Johnny R. Hatfield, 43, of the 4300 block of Eastgate Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Drinks were reported stolen Monday from Pepsi Americas, 3081 Kentronics Drive.
