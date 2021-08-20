The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert A. Brice 48, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Harvey Gilliam, 48, of the 1000 block of Jackson Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer).
• Nothing was taken in a burglary reported Saturday at a home in the 500 block of Clay Street. The burglary is believed to have taken place between August 7 and August 14.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Zachary C. Mills, 31, of Whitesville was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A Yamaha motorcycle worth $4,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2000 block of Arlington Park Boulevard.
