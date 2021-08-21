The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sherman R. Powers, 48, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Louis G. May, 61, of the 600 block of Warwick Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Destiny R. Richards, 25, of Hartford was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), second-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender.
• Brandi L. Hancock, 36, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer).
• A Ford Econoline worth $8,500 was reported stolen Thursday from the Sleep Inn, 51 Bon Harbor Hills.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jontaya R. Buckner, 24, of the 2600 block of West Ninth Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and complicity to kidnapping (adult).
• William L. Leachman Jr. 27, of the 600 block of West Highland Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree strangulation and kidnapping (adult).
• Preston T. Williams, 29, of Louisville was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and complicity to kidnapping (adult).
• Two handguns were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Bridle Way.
Kentucky State Police
• John A. Anderson, 40, of Beaver Dam was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief.
