The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Peter J. Baldwin, 51, of the 3700 block of Pine Lake Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron W. Newcom, 34, of the 2000 block of East 21st Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Mackenzie Edmonds, 21, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Rebekah L. Mata, 23, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Donald L. Head, 50, of the 1200 block of Gilbert Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Darrell F. Jewell, 44, of Reynolds Station, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashley D. Laws, 34, of the 3300 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Craig Totten, 41, of the 1300 block of Independence Avenue was charged Tuesday with cultivating marijuana (five or more plants).
• Pamela S. Totten, 65, of the 1300 block of Independence Avenue was charged Tuesday with cultivating marijuana (five or more plants).
• Melissa D. Wilson, 31, of the 800 block of Gardenside Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kevin G. Profitt, 58, of the
16300 block of Kentucky 136 East
was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Two bicycles worth $1,800 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 3100 block of Adams Court.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on Pennbrooke Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Various items were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Fountain View Trace.
• Sunglasses were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Wood Valley Point.
