The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua L. Russell, 36, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael A. McKire, 60, of the 1000 block of West Second Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jeffrey D. Whitehouse, 54, homeless, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A Honda motorcycle worth $2,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2200 block of East 18th Street.
• A rape was reported Monday on Frederica Street. The victim reported being raped Saturday by an acquaintance.
• Four televisions, a PlayStation 4 and a printer worth $2,849 were reported stolen in an Aug. 23 burglary at a home in the 1000 block of Holly Avenue.
• A burglary was reported Friday at a home in the 1400 block of Rose Avenue. Nothing was taken, but the victim reported being struck on the head with a handgun during the incident.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Friday on Crabtree Avenue. The victim was walking on Crabtree Avenue when a suspect fired several shots at him, reports say. No one was injured. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:03 p.m. Sunday on Frederica Street near Fulton Drive. They were a car driven by Alonzo E. Carbon, 23, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue, and a Marc R. Hunter, 61, of the 4900 block of Cambridge Drive. Hunter was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:05 p.m. Saturday on West Second Street near Carter Road. They were a car driven Michael T. Davidson, 24, of Bardstown, and a sport utility vehicle driven by David F. Duke, 49, of the 11500 block of Smock Road. Davidson’s passenger, Michael P. Davidson, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A jacket and other items were stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 5200 block of West Fifth Street Road.
• Two bicycles worth $189 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 400 block of Reid Road.
• Cash, clothes, shoes and two phones and two phone charges were reported stolen Sunday from Wingfield Inn and Suites, 3220 West Parrish Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• Dylan R. Poole, 19, of Maceo was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
