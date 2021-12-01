The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nicholas A. Cottrell, 37, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• A rape was reported Monday on Holly Avenue. Reports say the victim reported being raped by acquaintances.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Monday in the 3400 block of Comanche Place. Reports say a home was struck multiple times by gunfire. None of the occupants of the home were injured.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David A. Edwards, 38, of Philpot was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.