The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jonathan M. Wright, 39, of the 3000 block of Wandering Lane was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Shirley J. Himes, 53, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dehaven M. Kessler, 19, of the 2700 bock of West Fifth Street was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Anthony F. Stewart, 38, of Henderson was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Melissa A. Hughes, 41, of the 7000 block of Kentucky 815 was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Daniel D. Moore III, 42, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Hyundai Elantra worth $1,500 was reported stolen Thursday from the 800 block of Jackson Street.
• Power tools and a radio worth $450 were reported stolen Dec. 4 from the 600 block of Elm Street.
• A handgun worth $560 was reported stolen the 500 block of Bolivar Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Evelyn L. Aitken 43, of the 100 block of Ewing Road was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief.
