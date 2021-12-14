The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Denise M. Lerette, 45, of Cloverport was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Douglas P. Mason Jr., 42, of the 1600 block of Center Street was charged Monday with third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Randall W. O’Bryan II, 30, of the 1900 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A firearm discharge was reported Saturday in the 1900 block of McCulloch Avenue. Reports say an occupied residence was struck by a round of gunfire. No one was injured in the incident.
Kentucky State Police
• James B. Martin, 44, of the 1800 block of Venable Avenue was charged Sunday with theft by deception over $1,000 and being a persistent felony offender.
