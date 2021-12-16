The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James E. Schrecker, 57, of the 600 block of Fargo Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry L. Johnson, 60, address unknown was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dane S. Ewing, 58, of Philpot, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Aaron G. Jones, 60, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Charles W. Ransom III, 51, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Catalytic converters were reported stolen Tuesday from vehicles parked at McCarty’s Towing, 1903 Old Henderson Road.
• A Cadillac STS sustained $2,500 in vandalism damage Sunday while parked in the 900 block of Gardenside Drive.
• Tools and vehicle parts worth $200 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 500 block of Castlen Street.
• Cash worth $1,594
was reported stolen
Monday from Fazoli’s,
5060 Frederica St.
• Tools worth $106 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lyndsey R. Brown, 20, of the 200 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
