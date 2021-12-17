The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tianna C. Jackson, 31, of the 600 block of Time Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A rape was reported Wednesday at a home on West 18th Street. No other information was available.
• A scooter worth $3,800 was reported stolen Thursday from the 3400 block of Old Hartford Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brittany D. Parrish, 29, of the 1100 block of Oglesby Street was charged Wednesday with theft from a building over $1,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Darrius M. Quarles, 21, of Hopkinsville was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery.
