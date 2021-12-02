The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kimberly A. Hayes, 30, homeless was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• Whitney D. Woosley, 22, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Susan E. Burns, 64, of the 2500 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Sara E. Austin-Hill, 32, of Cannelton, Indiana was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
• Jason D. West, 42, of Utica was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• A Buick Verano worth $7,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 900 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• Household goods, including a fish tank, instant pot, flat screen TV and countertop ice maker were reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 2900 block of Daviess Street.
• Chevrolet Trailblazer and a Mercury Milan sustained a total of $1,200 in vandalism damage when their windshields and other windows were broken Tuesday in the 2300 block of Yewells Landing North.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Wayne C. Daugherty, 48, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.