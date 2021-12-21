The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Devin S. Keller, 18, of the 700 block of Jackson Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) while armed, trafficking in marijuana (under 8 ounces) while armed, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) while armed and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Prescription drugs worth $88 were reported stolen Saturday from Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation, 1614 West Parrish Ave.
• An electric bicycle worth $2,500 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 300 block of West Eighth Street.
• Hand tools, power tools, batteries and a tool bag worth $400 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Strawbridge Place.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cher A. McCubbins, 47, of the 2600 block of South Hampton Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
