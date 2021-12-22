The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kizzie Handley, 44, was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension and reckless driving.
• Approximately 2,800 feet of
electrical cable valued at $1,500 was reported stolen on Monday in the 2700 block of Calumet Trace.
• A wallet, jewelry and a firearm valued at $2,000 were reported stolen on Saturday from 800 Salem Drive, Fairfield Inn.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph L. Weissend, 22, was charged Tuesday with a DUI, driving on a suspended license, no registered plates, not registration and possessing license when privileges are provoked.
