The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gregory A. Young, 55, of the 3100 block of Allen Street was charged Tuesday with theft from a building over $10,000.
• Eric D. Mattingly, 47, of the 2600 bock of West Fifth Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
• Joshua W. Bristow, 39, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Clothing, boots, a work helmet and mask, air filter, gloves, a duffel bag and other items worth $1,500 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Chippewa Drive.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Tuesday from a rental storage facility in the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William P. Dougherty, 47, of the 9500 block of McCarmish Road was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
• Steven J. Roper, 34, of the 700 block of Higdon Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.