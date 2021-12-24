The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Devon L. Buckman, 28, homeless, was charged Wednesday with theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• Christopher Reece, 27, of the 400 block of Newbury Court was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and theft of parts from a vehicle over $1,000.
• A computer, keyboards, tools and a tool box, trash cans, a trash tote and other items worth $2,000 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Monarch Avenue.
• An engine tuner worth $800 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Regina L. Mitchell, 52, of Masonville was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.