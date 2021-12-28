MI POLICE REPORTS for Dec. 28, 2021 Jim Mayse Jim Mayse Author email Dec 28, 2021 Dec 28, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Jerry L. Rook, 38, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary. The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Mayse Author email Follow Jim Mayse Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 49° Rain Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News MI POLICE REPORTS for Dec. 28, 2021 Beshear: Work on tornado relief continues Young South Africans learn of Tutu's activism for equality Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year's celebrations Holiday Break: Energy on Ice popular with students Central City's Williams is Kentucky SO Athlete of the Year Fauci: U.S. should consider vaccine mandate for U.S. air travel Iran presses on oil exports as nuclear talks resume Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles King of the track MI POLICE REPORTS for Dec. 24, 2021 Divorces: Dec. 25, 2021 Images Videos Commented‘It ran in my family until it ran into me' – advocate talks cyclical abuse (2) Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1 (1) Sadly, no more driving for the old boy (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 6 hrs ago House for rent. 2000 square feet. 3 bed, 2 bath. $850 Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 6 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.