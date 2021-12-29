The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A large gold ring and a silver wedding ring valued at a combined $2,500 was reported stolen from the 4300 block of Yewells Landing West.
• Household goods, clothing and other items valued at $2,197.99 were reported stolen from U-Haul Moving & Storage, 2815 W. Parrish Ave.
• Electronics valued at $800 were reported stolen from AAA Rent A Space, 1812 E. 4th St.
• Jacob Bermudez, 18, Beaver Dam, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald R. Hundley Jr., 57, Owensboro, was charged with first degree sodomy of a victim less than 12 years old and first degree sexual abuse of a victim less than 12 years old.
• Nathaniel L. Trader, 47, homeless, was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic drugs, trafficking in synthetic drugs and public intoxication.
