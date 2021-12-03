The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Leslie R. Brown, 49, of the 2500 block of West 10th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Charles Whittington, 37, of Rockport, Indiana was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Richard L. Logsdon, 34, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A rape was reported Sunday at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St. Reports say the victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A burglary and robbery were reported Wednesday at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St. Cash worth $126, prescription drugs, a cellphone and a backpack were stolen in the incident.
• A weed eater and leaf blower worth $200 were reported stolen Thursday from Cravens Elementary School, 2741 Cravens Ave.
• Jewelry, video games and a laptop computer were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Cokesbury Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Thomas C. Pentecost, 30, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
