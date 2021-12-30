The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose L. Vegabez, 28, of the 1600 block of Center Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of burglary tools.
• Kevin J. Morrill, 59, of the 2600 block of Middleground Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Cassandra E. Payne, 29, of the 2900 block of Baybrook Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl or carfentanil), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, enhanced) and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• A flat screen TV, a speaker system and a rice cooker were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• Two push mowers, a leaf blower and a skill saw were reported stolen in a Dec. 24 burglary at a rental storage facility in the 500 block of East Ninth Street.
• A vacuum pump and tools were reported stolen Dec. 23 from MJ HVAC, 1501 McJohson Ave.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 23, in the 3100 block of Old Hartford Road. They were a car driven by Herman Beliles, 75, of the 4400 block of Oakhurst Bend and a car driven by Rebecca Becke-Coble, 70, of the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue. Beliles, Becke-Colbe and her passenger, Mary C Cox, were all treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jason D. Maddox, 41, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree criminal mischief.
