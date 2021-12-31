The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Darrell F. Jewell, 44, of Reynolds Station was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy S. Knighton, 43, of the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza East was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Rebecca S. Himes, 31, of the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza East was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A shotgun worth $249 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1600 block of Ohio Street.
• A Cadillac CTS worth $6,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue.
• Gaming cards worth $1,500 were reported stolen Wednesday from the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive.
• Wire and electrical boxes sustained vandalism damage Dec. 26 during a burglary in the 3000 block of Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Bobbi K. Estes, 44, of Hartford was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Drake P. Jones, 24, of Evanston, Indiana, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Rhonda F. King, 55, of the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree forgery.
• Nathan B. Perkins, 31, of Utica was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Emory A. Van Dunk, 30, of Evansville was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
