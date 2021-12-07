The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jessica L. King 36, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Two juveniles were charged Friday with theft of mail matter.
• A Toyota Corolla worth $1,100 was reported stolen Nov. 28 from the 3500 block of New Hartford Road.
• A Buick Verano,
no value listed, was reported stolen Nov. 30 from the 900 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A Nissan Altima worth $20,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 700 block of Salem Drive.
• A Ford F-150 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2200 block of Citation Avenue.
