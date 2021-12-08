The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David J. Wilson, 64, of the 700 block of James Garrard Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Valdez M. Hughes, 43, of the first block of Dublin Lane was charged Monday with theft from a building over $1,000.
• Tyler M. Mayes, 28, of the 2800 block of West Wayside Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Andrew R. Owen, 28, of the 2200 block of East 18th Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eryn E. Coy, 24, of the 2200 block of East 18th Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Chevrolet Trailblazer worth $5,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 800 block of Hall Street.
