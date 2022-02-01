The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bill T. Clark, 37, of the 100 block of Keystone Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Benjamin J. Dickins, 26, of the 1000 block of Holly Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James Mulligan, 62, of the 4900 block of Hayden Bridge Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A Honda Accord
worth $2,500 was reported stolen Thursday from
the 2700 block of Bittel Road.
