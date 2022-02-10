The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Susan R. Riley, 51, of the 3400 block of Placid Place was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Sabrina M. Bateman, 44, of the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua W. Bristow, 39, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Lewis Lane.
• Vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Barron Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher T. Barnett, 56, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Michael J. Clark, 36, of Utica was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Natalie K. Edge, 41, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with theft by deception over $1,000.
• A hunting dog was reported stolen Tuesday from the 7500 block of Old Kentucky 54.
