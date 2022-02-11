The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eddie D. Bender, 25, of the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Alicia N. Noffsinger, 30, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Erick M. Hernandez, 21, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jeremy H. English, 43, of the 700 block of James Gerrard Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lucas E. Calloway, 41, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Reno R. Olague, 25, of the 3200 block of Wandering Lane was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12).
• A rape was reported Wednesday on Downing Street.
• Copper wire worth $3,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a construction site in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.
• A television and a set of tires wroth $800 were reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary at a rental storage facility in the 2400 block of Old Henderson Road.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 400 block of East 22nd Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mallari P. Buchanan, 29, of Calhoun was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• A semi was reported stolen Wednesday from the 700 block of Wrights Landing Road.
• Cash worth $258 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 9700 block of Kentucky 951.
• A house window was damaged when it was shot with a BB gun Wednesday in the 10300 block of Kentucky 54 in Whitesville. An adjacent house also sustained damage when a door was shot with a BB gun.
• Several items were reported stolen Wednesday from Dollar General, 10539 U.S. 431.
