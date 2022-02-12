The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Katherin T. Freeman, 27, of the 5800 block of Medley Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• William C. Cisco, 50, of the 1400 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Joseph P. Stamper, 38, of the 1200 block of West 15th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Shalonna R. Coker, 46, of the 500 block of Poplar Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jonathan J. Lorenzen, 56, of the 1200 block of Jackson Street was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• Lucas E. Calloway,
41, of the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Hailey McGehee, 20, of the 3400 block of Winchester Drive was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and theft of auto over $1,000.
• Cash worth $1,800 and a battery charger were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 3000 block of Frederica Street.
• A trailer worth $1,500 was reported stolen Feb. 3 from the 400 block of Leitchfield Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• John B. Campbell, 43, of the 700 block of Kentucky 815 was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Alexander F Strelkoff, 34, of the 4300 block of Old Calhoun Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Roger K. Ellis, 55, of Utica was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
