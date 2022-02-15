The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Clyde J. Bynum III, 29, of the 3900 block of Benttree Drive was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Ezequeil De Paz, 21, of the 600 block of Hathaway Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Laurentis M. Webb, 41, of the 2000 block of East 10th Street was charged Sunday with second-degree strangulation.
• A boat trailer worth $1,099 was reported stolen Saturday from a the 3800 block of Benttree Drive.
• A motorcycle worth $1,700 was reported stolen Friday from the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $1,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2600 block of East Victory Court.
• Cash and a handbag worth $250 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 3000 block of Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An attempted burglary was reported Sunday at a home in the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle.
• A trailer was reported stolen Sunday from the 5300 block of Sturgeon Avenue.
• A mailed package was reported stolen Sunday from the 7300 block of Hobbs Road.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
• A Ring door camera was stolen and motions lights were damaged in an attempted burglary at a home in the 700 block of Ashland Avenue.
