The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A Kia Forte worth $12,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 600 block of Orchard Street.
• Catalytic converters worth $1,000 were reported stolen Monday from the 3200 block of Villa Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.