The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Luis A. Rubio, 65, of the 400 block of Tampa Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree stalking.
• Robert E. Miller, 59, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• Jaelin S. Reese, 41, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 4600 block of McIntire Crossing.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning in a burglary in the 300 block of Breckenridge Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Galindo G. Tomas, 23, of the 2100 block of West Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Devon J. Woosley, 22, of Hawesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, theft of auto over $10,000, theft of parts from vehicle over $1,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer).
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Tuesday at the Rome Inn, 7158 Kentucky 81.
• Two mobile homes reported Tuesday to have sustained vandalism damage in the 500 block of Office Lane.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Monday when its tires were slashed in the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830.
• Two vehicles sustained damage when their catalytic converters were stolen Tuesday. The vehicles were parked at Owensboro-Davess County Regional Airport, 2200 block of Airport Road.
