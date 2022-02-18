The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kaelin J. Green 29, of Macon, Georgia, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Shae W. Cook, 29, of the 100 block of Sycamore Street was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• James C. Smith III, 39, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A Toyota Camry worth $15,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 4700 block of Frederica Street.
• Tools, a Maglite and a handgun were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Highpointe Cove.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William E. Dykes, 33, of Evansville was charged Wednesday with first-degree sodomy (victim under age 12) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12).
• A home and furniture sustained vandalism damage Thursday in the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle.
