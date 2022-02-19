The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michelle L. Barnett, 31, of the 1100 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Kassi N. Golfinos, 32, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity.
• Brook D. Love-Moss, 31, of the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and theft of identity.
• Anallely Lopez, 28, of the 3300 block of Flamingo Street was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• A firearm discharge was reported at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 Block of Oak Avenue. An occupied vehicle and an occupied home were struck by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• A trailer, stove, microwave and prep table were reported stolen Wednesday from the 1600 block of Breckenridge Street.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the first block of Quail Ridge Court.
• Candles worth $1,139 were reported stolen Thursday from Bath and Body Works, 5000 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Four vehicles were broken into Thursday at Chandler Park Apartments, 3750 block of Ralph Avenue.
• Two catalytic converters worth approximately $2,000 were reported stolen Thursday from vehicles at Owensboro Regional Recovery, 4301 Veach Road.
• A Buick LeSabre was reported stolen Thursday from the 11900 block of Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.