The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Quinton D. Syndor, 31, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (medical personnel).
• Tony M. Green, 48, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A generator, power tools and extension cords worth $1,130 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of East 18th Street.
