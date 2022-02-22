The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Donald W. Bush III, 40, of the 3800 block of Bentree Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Bradford J. Scott, 52, of the 2000 block of East 22nd Street was charged Sunday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• George W. Aubrey, 52, of the 5300 block of Kentucky 1514 was charged Sunday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• Richard D. Hatcher Jr. 40, of the 700 block of Dornell Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert J. Wilson, 20, homeless, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary.
• Christopher L. Younger, 44, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Nothing was reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at a home in the 4500 block of Frederica Street.
• A Honda motorcycle worth $7,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 600 block of East 22nd Street.
• A Ford Ranger worth $2,5000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2600 block of West Second Street.
• Jewelry worth $25,000, cash worth $4,000, passports and a safe were reported stolen Saturday in a burglary in the 4500 block of Reserve Way.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary in the 1300 block of West Second Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael G. Kost, 56, of Evansville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
