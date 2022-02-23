The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William S. Booker, 43, of the 2600 block of Sunrise Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Brandon G. Clark, 35, of Philpot was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Lucata A. Anderson, 44, of Earlington was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Leslie R. Brown, 49, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephanie L. Crask, 40, of the 900 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Two juveniles were charged Sunday with second-degree burglary. Two other juveniles were charged with third-degree burglary.
• A Honda passenger
car worth $7,500 was reported stolen Monday from the first block of Colonial Court.
• A Dodge Charger worth $39,900 was reported stolen Monday from the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
• Tools, a torch set, a generator and a pressure washer worth $4,200 were reported stolen Monday from the 600 block of Fargo Street
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jacob C. Anderson, 21, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
