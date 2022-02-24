The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chloe W. Simon, 32, of Belleville, Illinois, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Nicole D. Toliver, 28, of the 1300 block of Washington Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A firearm discharge was reported at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Carol Stream. An occupied home was struck, but no injuries were reported.
• Clothing and a microwave oven worth $300 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary in the 500 block of Salem Drive.
• Tools worth $1,000 were reported stolen Monday from the 2300 block of Skaggs Court.
• Credit cards, a watch and a handgun were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Ebach Street.
