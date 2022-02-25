The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher L. Ferguson, 30, of the 3900 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kemberly Crecelius, 31, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with fraudulent insurance acts and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Eros Ibarria-Olivarria, 20, of O’Bryan Boulevard was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A motorcycle worth $1,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 5000 block of Frederica Street.
• A dishwasher, a water heater, a microwave, a kitchen sink and lighting fixtures were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2200 block of Skaggs Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael J. Rone, 36, of Panama City, Florida, was charged Wednesday with flagrant nonsupport.
