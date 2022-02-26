The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mackenzie D. Edmonds, 22, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An attempted burglary was reported Thursday in the 3000 block of Kentucky 81.
