The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Natalie K. Payne, 40, of the 500 block of Catalina Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James R. Kanipe, 52, of Henderson was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, first-degree feeling/evading police, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Ral B. Lian, 35, of the 1500 block of St. Mary Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
